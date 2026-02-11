Macro

Romanian PM argues technical recession reflects public deficit correction

11 February 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Prime minister Ilie Bolojan admitted that Romania's economy may have entered a technical recession episode in H2 last year, implying that it might extend in the first quarter of 2026 – but argued that it is a reflection of the fiscal consolidation and the economy returned to more stable fundamentals.

“For years, we have consumed much more than we could afford. We have been consuming. When you stop pumping a lot of money, demand obviously decreases,” he explained in an interview given to Digi24, as reported by Economica.net.

Bolojan also commented on this year's economic growth, propped by the abundant Resilience Facility funds and cohesion policy schemes. After two years with modest growth of under 1%, Romania’s executive will build the 2026 budget on assumptions of similarly modest growth, although independent projections are a bit more encouraging (1.5%-2%). 

The largest part of the growth in 2024 and 2025 was owed to the absorption of EU funds (RRF and MFF). The Resilience Facility, however, expires at the end of this year – which poses tougher problems for the budget planning and economic growth next year.

Romania will publish the flash estimate for Q4 GDP data on Friday, February 13. There are broad expectations for negative q/q performance, which would signify a technical recession after the similar decline in Q3, but the overall growth rate for the entire year may exceed 1%.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Gov.ro)

Normal
Macro

Romanian PM argues technical recession reflects public deficit correction

11 February 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Prime minister Ilie Bolojan admitted that Romania's economy may have entered a technical recession episode in H2 last year, implying that it might extend in the first quarter of 2026 – but argued that it is a reflection of the fiscal consolidation and the economy returned to more stable fundamentals.

“For years, we have consumed much more than we could afford. We have been consuming. When you stop pumping a lot of money, demand obviously decreases,” he explained in an interview given to Digi24, as reported by Economica.net.

Bolojan also commented on this year's economic growth, propped by the abundant Resilience Facility funds and cohesion policy schemes. After two years with modest growth of under 1%, Romania’s executive will build the 2026 budget on assumptions of similarly modest growth, although independent projections are a bit more encouraging (1.5%-2%). 

The largest part of the growth in 2024 and 2025 was owed to the absorption of EU funds (RRF and MFF). The Resilience Facility, however, expires at the end of this year – which poses tougher problems for the budget planning and economic growth next year.

Romania will publish the flash estimate for Q4 GDP data on Friday, February 13. There are broad expectations for negative q/q performance, which would signify a technical recession after the similar decline in Q3, but the overall growth rate for the entire year may exceed 1%.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Gov.ro)

Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

11 February 2026
Culture
Romania’s Transilvania Film Festival introduces Janovics Jenő Award at 2026 anniversary edition
11 February 2026
Business
City Grill Group wins tender to operate café-bistro at Constanța Casino
11 February 2026
Macro
Romanian Prime Minister’s Chancellery cuts spending by nearly EUR 2 mln in 2025
11 February 2026
Politics
Romania stands out as EU’s sole country that sees US president Trump in positive terms
11 February 2026
Justice
Update: Romanian Constitutional Court’s EUR 230 mln ruling on magistrates’ pensions in limbo
11 February 2026
Education
Over 2,000 Romanian academics work in British universities, foreign minister says
10 February 2026
Justice
Romania among last EU countries in Transparency International’s Corruption Perceptions Index
10 February 2026
Justice
Romanian, European anti-corruption prosecutors given access to government database of EU-funded projects