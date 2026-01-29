Macro

Romanian prime minister rules out progressive taxation as "too difficult"

29 January 2026

Prime minister Ilie Bolojan stated that the introduction of progressive taxation would require at least one year of technical preparation, but, in his opinion, Romania does not currently have the necessary conditions to take this step.

The measure is requested by Social Democrats and supported by IFIs to balance the fiscal austerity measures implemented over the 2025-2026 fiscal consolidation plan.

The head of government stated, in an interview with RFI, that the subject has not been discussed in recent months within the governing coalition, although some parties continue to publicly support this option.

"Realistically speaking, this formula [progressive taxation], which is indeed applied in many European countries, needs at least a year, a year and a half of changes in the financial systems, so that it can be applied. And we are not currently prepared for this issue. It is difficult to take many measures that mean, on the one hand, fiscal consolidation, combating tax evasion, and everything that the fiscal packages that have been adopted mean, and, at the same time, to do other things that would turn your systems upside down, " Ilie Bolojan told RFI, as quoted by Adevarul.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Gov.ro)

