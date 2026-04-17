Sports

Romania’s women’s handball team to face Norway in group B of EHF 2026 European Championship

17 April 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s national women’s handball team will face the representatives of Norway, Switzerland, and North Macedonia in preliminary Group B of the 2026 European Championship, which will take place between December 3 and 20.

Norway, the reigning Olympic, world, and European champion, will be a difficult opponent for the Romanian team.

The teams were drawn on Thursday, April 16, in Katowice, Poland. Romania's matches will be played at the BT Arena in Cluj-Napoca, which will also host matches from the main group.

Romania will also host preliminary Group A in Oradea, according to News.ro. Hungary, Montenegro, Slovenia, and Iceland will play in the Romanian city.

The preliminary groups are organized as follows:

  • A (Oradea): Hungary, Montenegro, Slovenia, Iceland;
  • B (Cluj-Napoca): Romania, Switzerland, Norway, North Macedonia;
  • C (Antalya): Turkey, Spain, Denmark, Greece;
  • D (Brno): Czech Republic, Austria, Netherlands, Croatia;
  • E (Katowice): Poland, Faroe Islands, France, Ukraine;
  • F (Bratislava): Slovakia, Germany, Sweden, Serbia.

Romania was part of the second seed pot. The host teams of the final tournament, namely Romania, Turkey, the Czech Republic, Poland, and Slovakia, qualified directly, along with the medalists of the EURO 2024 Championship, Denmark, Norway, and Hungary.

The first two teams in each group will qualify for the main groups. Cluj-Napoca will host matches between teams qualified from groups A, B, and C, while teams from D, E, and F will play in Katowice. The Polish city will also host the semifinals and the finals.

Tickets for the final tournament have already been put on sale on the official platform.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: FRH - Federația Română de Handbal on Facebook)

Tags
Positive Romania
Normal
Sports

Romania’s women’s handball team to face Norway in group B of EHF 2026 European Championship

17 April 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s national women’s handball team will face the representatives of Norway, Switzerland, and North Macedonia in preliminary Group B of the 2026 European Championship, which will take place between December 3 and 20.

Norway, the reigning Olympic, world, and European champion, will be a difficult opponent for the Romanian team.

The teams were drawn on Thursday, April 16, in Katowice, Poland. Romania's matches will be played at the BT Arena in Cluj-Napoca, which will also host matches from the main group.

Romania will also host preliminary Group A in Oradea, according to News.ro. Hungary, Montenegro, Slovenia, and Iceland will play in the Romanian city.

The preliminary groups are organized as follows:

  • A (Oradea): Hungary, Montenegro, Slovenia, Iceland;
  • B (Cluj-Napoca): Romania, Switzerland, Norway, North Macedonia;
  • C (Antalya): Turkey, Spain, Denmark, Greece;
  • D (Brno): Czech Republic, Austria, Netherlands, Croatia;
  • E (Katowice): Poland, Faroe Islands, France, Ukraine;
  • F (Bratislava): Slovakia, Germany, Sweden, Serbia.

Romania was part of the second seed pot. The host teams of the final tournament, namely Romania, Turkey, the Czech Republic, Poland, and Slovakia, qualified directly, along with the medalists of the EURO 2024 Championship, Denmark, Norway, and Hungary.

The first two teams in each group will qualify for the main groups. Cluj-Napoca will host matches between teams qualified from groups A, B, and C, while teams from D, E, and F will play in Katowice. The Polish city will also host the semifinals and the finals.

Tickets for the final tournament have already been put on sale on the official platform.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: FRH - Federația Română de Handbal on Facebook)

Tags
Positive Romania
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

17 April 2026
Defense
CEO of weapons manufacturer Sig Sauer visits Romania to open talks with local contractors
17 April 2026
Entertainment
Bucharest City Hall launches free “Open Doors” weekend tours for the public
17 April 2026
Energy
EC opens in-depth investigation into Romanian state aid for nuclear reactor refurbishment
17 April 2026
Healthcare
Billboards against C-sections on display in Bucharest spark criticism
17 April 2026
Politics
Romanian Social Democrats reportedly prepare coalition boycott to force PM's resignation
17 April 2026
Macro
Romanian PM unveils SOE restructuring plan, including potential stock market listings
17 April 2026
Sports
Romania’s Football Federation chief to begin talks with Gheorghe Hagi for national team coach role
17 April 2026
Society
Romania’s population could shrink by nearly a quarter by 2100, Eurostat says