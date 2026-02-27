The largest maritime and offshore training center in Europe, built by the Romanian Center for the Training and Professional Development of Naval Transport Personnel (or CENRONAV), was opened on Thursday, February 26, in Galați. The center is the result of an investment of over RON 64 million (EUR 12.5 million).

The central point of the investment is the training pool (498 sqm, depth 5.4 m), equipped with a HUET simulator and modern technology for essential maritime and offshore safety courses (HUET, Sea Survival, GWO Sea Survival, Working at Height).

“The new campus, which consists of the Education, Accommodation and Training Pool building, is a modern complex, with a total area of 5,381 sqm, which includes two buildings, 7 classrooms and simulators, administrative spaces, 36 double rooms and 8 apartments for trainees. The campus has direct access to the CERONAV Nautical Base and is equipped with renewable energy solutions,” transport minister Ciprian Șerban said on his Facebook page.

CERONAV is the only center in Europe accredited for the High Voltage standard regarding wind turbines, offering internationally recognized courses for the operation and maintenance of high-voltage equipment, delivered on dedicated simulators, under the guidance of certified instructors.

Moreover, CERONAV has in its portfolio 290 accredited courses under STCW, OPITO, Nautical Institute, Global Wind Organization standards, as well as inland waterway courses, delivered at its headquarters in Galați.

According to the official press release, the campus, known as Skyline, stands out through its contemporary architecture and has benefited from international recognition, being selected in 2015 for the final of the World Architecture Festival in Singapore, where it ranked among the top three projects in the Education category. The project was completed in 45 months and was fully financed from CERONAV’s own revenues.

(Photo source: Ciprian Serban on Facebook)