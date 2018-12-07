Romania turns into main source of tourists for Israel

Romania became the main country in the region as a source of tourists for Israel, surpassing even Poland, a country that has constantly topped the rankings during the past years.

The Romanians’ interest in Israel continues to grow, as the number of tourists this year has already exceeded the target of 100,000 set as an objective for the end of this year, local Profit.ro reported.

According to the latest data from the Ministry of Tourism in Israel, the number of Romanian tourists visiting the country in the first 11 months of the year was 100,900, 35% higher than in the same period last year and more than double compared to the same period of 2016. In October alone, almost 20,000 Romanians visited Israel, and in November – 14,000.

Vacations of Romanian tourists in Israel last for an average of five days and include accommodation in Tel Aviv and day trips to Jerusalem or the Dead Sea. The travel budget of the Romanian tourists is USD 120-150 per day, which includes transport, accommodation, meals and shopping.

Every week, over 40 flights depart from Bucharest to Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv.

