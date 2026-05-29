Romania returns to Madrid Book Fair with national stand and literary events

Romania takes part in the 85th edition of the Madrid Book Fair with a national stand and an extensive literary program featuring some of the country's best-known authors. The event, one of Europe's most prestigious book fairs, is held between May 29 and June 14 in the Spanish capital.

Romania's participation is organized by the Romanian Cultural Institute (ICR), through its National Book Center and the ICR Madrid branch, with support from the Romanian Embassy in Spain and several Spanish cultural institutions and partners.

This marks Romania's 15th participation in the Madrid Book Fair. Among the Romanian writers taking part in the events are Ana Blandiana, Mircea Cărtărescu, Matei Vișniec, Ioana Pârvulescu, Ioana Nicolaie, Radu Paraschivescu, Corina Oproae, Miguel Gane, and Liviu Apetroaie.

The fair is expected to attract more than one million visitors over 17 days. More than 500 exhibitors will participate, while 231 authors are scheduled to attend book-signing sessions.

Romania's presence this year is organized under the motto "Rumanía en letras: autores e historias" ("Romania in Letters: Authors and Stories”). The program will include book launches, literary presentations, poetry and music recitals, debates, roundtable discussions, children's workshops, and autograph sessions, ICR said.

At Romania's stand in the International Area of the fair, visitors will be able to browse and purchase a selection of Romanian-language books as well as Spanish translations of works by Romanian authors published in recent years.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Icr.ro)