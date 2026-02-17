Romania puts ailing Liberty Galați steel plant up for sale

Romania has launched the auction for the sale of the Liberty Galați steel plant for EUR 709 million, slightly higher than the initially announced figure. The public auction has been scheduled for March 12.

The assets of Liberty Galați and those of Liberty Tubular Products Galați are being sold together as a whole at a total starting price of EUR 709.1 million, of which EUR 690 million is the starting price of the Liberty Galați assets.

Several potential investors are reportedly interested in purchasing the Liberty Galați steel plant, and some have already requested the tender specifications for the auction, according to Paul Cîrlănaru, CEO of Casa de Insolvență Transilvania (CITR), one of the two composition administrators of Liberty Galați.

“We have reached a practical step in which these entities, whom we have informed about this auction process, as well as the entire relevant market, must expressly state their interest. The expression of interest occurs in two stages. Any interested party may purchase the tender specifications of the auction, with all necessary information, and subsequently register for the auction and provide a participation guarantee in the form of a bank guarantee letter,” Cîrlănaru said, cited by Profit.ro.

According to him, the administrators intend to accelerate the sale process as much as possible.

Among the interested investors are the companies UMB Grup România, JSW Steel (the largest Indian steel producer), Jindal Group, Galiawa Group (a steel and construction materials producer from Iraq), DeLong Steel China, KMC Steel Turkey, Metinvest Ukraine, as well as a European consortium led by the commodity trader Steel Mont, based in Germany.

The starting price concerns the entire industrial platform, meaning both the Liberty Galați assets and those of Liberty Tubular Products Galați. It also ensures the full payment of debts to secured creditors and to the state budget, the most important being the former EximBank and ANAF.

In addition to the EUR 709 million, investors will also need roughly EUR 200 million more to restart the plant and keep it operational, according to the administrators.

Activity at the steel plant was suspended since September 2025, and most of the 3,000 employees were placed on temporary unemployment.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release)