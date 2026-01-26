Romania expects to operate H2-powered trains in just over two years

Romanian authorities have been trying for the last three years to purchase 12 hydrogen-powered trains, with financing provided under the Resilience Facility, according to Libertatea. The procurement procedure is in an advanced stage, the purchasing authority claims.

By the end of 2024, three tenders had been cancelled, and only one bidder, Siemens, had submitted a bid for the fourth tender, which was to be held in spring 2025.

The Railway Reform Authority has not yet completed the evaluation procedure, more than eight months after the bid was submitted.

"The public procurement procedure for the 12 hydrogen trains is in an advanced stage of evaluation. [...] Regarding a feasible date on which these trains will run in Romania, we expect it to be at the end of the first semester of 2028. The first route on which hydrogen trains will run in Romania will be Bucharest North - Henri Coandă Airport," Claudiu Mureșan, president of the Railway Reform Authority, told Libertatea.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Scharfsinn86/Dreamstime.com)