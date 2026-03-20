Romania joins group of EU states calling for review of Green Deal targets

Romanian president Nicușor Dan has joined nine European leaders in calling for a revision of the European Union’s Green Deal legislation, citing rising pressure on industry, according to a joint letter dated March 19 and consulted by G4media.ro.

The initiative, led alongside Italian prime minister Giorgia Meloni, also includes the leaders of Greece, Austria, Poland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Bulgaria, Croatia, and Slovakia. The signatories urged the European Commission and the European Council to accelerate a review of existing green policies and adopt changes by the end of May.

“Since the Green Deal was agreed, the global environment has changed significantly. Energy prices have skyrocketed, inflation has made the investments needed for the transition even more expensive, and current decarbonisation solutions are not yet sufficiently developed to ensure the economic sustainability of hard-to-decarbonise industries,” the letter states.

The leaders warned that current legislation risks becoming “an existential risk for many strategic European industrial sectors” and called for adjustments to ease the burden on businesses.

A key focus of the request is the EU Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS), which the signatories described as following a trajectory that is “too abrupt and excessively ambitious.” They argue that the pace and scale of decarbonisation requirements need to be recalibrated in light of current economic conditions.

The appeal comes amid broader concerns across Europe about the impact of climate policies on competitiveness, particularly in energy-intensive sectors. The Green Deal, promoted by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen during her first term, has faced criticism from industry groups and has been linked to protests by farmers in several EU member states.

The letter reflects growing pressure from some member states to adjust the balance between climate objectives and economic sustainability within the EU policy framework.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)