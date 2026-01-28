Romania hopes for sovereign upgrade "in the future," after meeting Fitch team

A delegation of the international rating agency Fitch discussed with the government in Bucharest on January 27 the fiscal consolidation actions undertaken by Romania, as well as the main fiscal-budgetary policy measures being implemented, according to a statement sent by the executive. Romania's sovereign rating is BBB-/negative.

"Fitch will publish the announcement regarding Romania's rating assessment on February 13, after the markets close, and we expect a new confirmation of the credibility acquired in the last 6 months. As we have already emphasised, in the future, we are counting not only on maintaining the rating, but on improving the country's performance and rating," the government also announced, as reported by Cursdeguvernare.ro.

Romania has a sovereign rating of BBB- from Fitch, the last step in the investment grade category (recommended for investors), with a negative outlook. This confirmation was issued on August 15, 2025, and subsequently reconfirmed, reflecting persistent fiscal pressures, a high budget deficit, and weak economic growth.

After the fiscal consolidation achieved in 2025 and the budgetary measures already legislated set grounds for further narrowing of the deficit this year in line with the 7-year plan under the Excessive Deficit Procedure (EDP), investors' main concern remains the political stability of the ruling coalition in Bucharest. Not only will the 2027 budget pose the challenge of less external financing (after the expiry of the Resilience Facility), but the Social Democratic Party (PSD) will take over the prime ministership, replacing incumbent prime minister Ilie Bolojan, ahead of the 2028 electoral year.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Gov.ro)