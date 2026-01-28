Macro

Romania hopes for sovereign upgrade "in the future," after meeting Fitch team

28 January 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

A delegation of the international rating agency Fitch discussed with the government in Bucharest on January 27 the fiscal consolidation actions undertaken by Romania, as well as the main fiscal-budgetary policy measures being implemented, according to a statement sent by the executive. Romania's sovereign rating is BBB-/negative.

"Fitch will publish the announcement regarding Romania's rating assessment on February 13, after the markets close, and we expect a new confirmation of the credibility acquired in the last 6 months. As we have already emphasised, in the future, we are counting not only on maintaining the rating, but on improving the country's performance and rating," the government also announced, as reported by Cursdeguvernare.ro.

Romania has a sovereign rating of BBB- from Fitch, the last step in the investment grade category (recommended for investors), with a negative outlook. This confirmation was issued on August 15, 2025, and subsequently reconfirmed, reflecting persistent fiscal pressures, a high budget deficit, and weak economic growth.

After the fiscal consolidation achieved in 2025 and the budgetary measures already legislated set grounds for further narrowing of the deficit this year in line with the 7-year plan under the Excessive Deficit Procedure (EDP), investors' main concern remains the political stability of the ruling coalition in Bucharest. Not only will the 2027 budget pose the challenge of less external financing (after the expiry of the Resilience Facility), but the Social Democratic Party (PSD) will take over the prime ministership, replacing incumbent prime minister Ilie Bolojan, ahead of the 2028 electoral year. 

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Gov.ro)

Normal
Macro

Romania hopes for sovereign upgrade "in the future," after meeting Fitch team

28 January 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

A delegation of the international rating agency Fitch discussed with the government in Bucharest on January 27 the fiscal consolidation actions undertaken by Romania, as well as the main fiscal-budgetary policy measures being implemented, according to a statement sent by the executive. Romania's sovereign rating is BBB-/negative.

"Fitch will publish the announcement regarding Romania's rating assessment on February 13, after the markets close, and we expect a new confirmation of the credibility acquired in the last 6 months. As we have already emphasised, in the future, we are counting not only on maintaining the rating, but on improving the country's performance and rating," the government also announced, as reported by Cursdeguvernare.ro.

Romania has a sovereign rating of BBB- from Fitch, the last step in the investment grade category (recommended for investors), with a negative outlook. This confirmation was issued on August 15, 2025, and subsequently reconfirmed, reflecting persistent fiscal pressures, a high budget deficit, and weak economic growth.

After the fiscal consolidation achieved in 2025 and the budgetary measures already legislated set grounds for further narrowing of the deficit this year in line with the 7-year plan under the Excessive Deficit Procedure (EDP), investors' main concern remains the political stability of the ruling coalition in Bucharest. Not only will the 2027 budget pose the challenge of less external financing (after the expiry of the Resilience Facility), but the Social Democratic Party (PSD) will take over the prime ministership, replacing incumbent prime minister Ilie Bolojan, ahead of the 2028 electoral year. 

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Gov.ro)

Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

29 January 2026
M&A
US Carlyle Group agrees to acquire Lukoil international assets, including those in Romania
29 January 2026
Events
Romanian cats again in the spotlight after winning major international competition
29 January 2026
Society
Survey: Romanians place highest trust in Church and Army, Parliament last
29 January 2026
Energy
EU allocates nearly EUR 104 mln to Romania–Bulgaria smart grid energy project
29 January 2026
Defense
Romania and Germany sign defence cooperation agreement
29 January 2026
M&A
Turkish Otokar to take over Romanian military vehicles producer Automecanica for EUR 85 mln
29 January 2026
Culture
International tour led by Charlie Ottley to promote Romania in major world capitals
29 January 2026
Politics
Romanian PM, German chancellor reaffirm Ukraine support and deepen bilateral ties in Berlin