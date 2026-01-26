Romania to fund installation of electric fences in bid to curb human–bear conflicts

Romania will install “thousands of kilometres of electric fencing” under a new programme run by the Environmental Fund Administration (AFM), with total funding of RON 24.28 million, the Ministry of Environment announced. The initiative is aimed at preventing conflicts between people and wildlife, particularly in communities where incidents involving brown bears are frequent.

According to the ministry, the programme focuses on prevention rather than intervention, with electric fences designed to reduce the risk of attacks and damage without harming animals or altering their natural behaviour.

“This programme is a preventive tool, as our goal is to reduce situations in which people come into conflict with wild animals, especially in communities where incidents involving brown bears are frequent,” said environment minister Diana Buzoianu.

“Electric fences significantly reduce the risk of attacks and damage, without injuring the animals or altering their natural behaviour. They protect households, apiaries, and agricultural holdings, as well as the animals’ natural movement routes. Field data clearly shows that where prevention is in place, conflicts decrease,” she added.

So far, funding applications for 1,635 beneficiaries have been approved, indicating growing interest among local communities in preventive solutions and responsible coexistence with wildlife, the ministry noted.

According to the same source, the programme is part of broader efforts to manage human–wildlife interactions through non-lethal, conservation-focused approaches.

Romania is home to a large population of brown bears, and sightings are common in mountain areas, including popular destinations such as the Transfăgărășan road. Bears that have become accustomed to human presence are often seen by roadsides or entering nearby communities in search of food, including garbage and other easily accessible sources. And, in some cases, this has led to human-bear conflicts, including deadly incidents.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Ministerul Mediului)