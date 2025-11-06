Romanian health minister announces new feedback platform for medical staff and patients

Health minister Alexandru Rogobete announced that his ministry is developing a new digital platform designed to gather real-time feedback from medical professionals and patients. In a message posted on social media, he said the initiative aims to bring decision-makers closer to those working in the healthcare system and to ensure that future reforms reflect their needs and experiences.

“Sometimes we make decisions without consulting enough with the people who actually work in the system. That’s why my team is now working on a new electronic platform through which I will request real feedback from those who carry the healthcare system on their shoulders - doctors, nurses, physiotherapists, psychologists, managers, administrative staff, and also patients,” Rogobete said.

According to the minister, the platform will include dedicated questionnaires for nurses, doctors, and patients. Their responses will be used to identify what is not working inside hospitals and where improvements are needed.

Alexandru Rogobete stressed that both the perspective of medical staff and the experience of patients will play a central role in shaping policies. He added that Romania’s healthcare system remains imperfect, but noted that the new tool is intended to help build a more “responsive, empathetic, and human-centred system.”

The minister said the platform will be launched soon as part of what he described as a new strategic project for Romanian healthcare.

