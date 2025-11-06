Healthcare

Romanian health minister announces new feedback platform for medical staff and patients

06 November 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Health minister Alexandru Rogobete announced that his ministry is developing a new digital platform designed to gather real-time feedback from medical professionals and patients. In a message posted on social media, he said the initiative aims to bring decision-makers closer to those working in the healthcare system and to ensure that future reforms reflect their needs and experiences.

“Sometimes we make decisions without consulting enough with the people who actually work in the system. That’s why my team is now working on a new electronic platform through which I will request real feedback from those who carry the healthcare system on their shoulders - doctors, nurses, physiotherapists, psychologists, managers, administrative staff, and also patients,” Rogobete said.

According to the minister, the platform will include dedicated questionnaires for nurses, doctors, and patients. Their responses will be used to identify what is not working inside hospitals and where improvements are needed.

Alexandru Rogobete stressed that both the perspective of medical staff and the experience of patients will play a central role in shaping policies. He added that Romania’s healthcare system remains imperfect, but noted that the new tool is intended to help build a more “responsive, empathetic, and human-centred system.”

The minister said the platform will be launched soon as part of what he described as a new strategic project for Romanian healthcare.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Ronstik/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Healthcare

Romanian health minister announces new feedback platform for medical staff and patients

06 November 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Health minister Alexandru Rogobete announced that his ministry is developing a new digital platform designed to gather real-time feedback from medical professionals and patients. In a message posted on social media, he said the initiative aims to bring decision-makers closer to those working in the healthcare system and to ensure that future reforms reflect their needs and experiences.

“Sometimes we make decisions without consulting enough with the people who actually work in the system. That’s why my team is now working on a new electronic platform through which I will request real feedback from those who carry the healthcare system on their shoulders - doctors, nurses, physiotherapists, psychologists, managers, administrative staff, and also patients,” Rogobete said.

According to the minister, the platform will include dedicated questionnaires for nurses, doctors, and patients. Their responses will be used to identify what is not working inside hospitals and where improvements are needed.

Alexandru Rogobete stressed that both the perspective of medical staff and the experience of patients will play a central role in shaping policies. He added that Romania’s healthcare system remains imperfect, but noted that the new tool is intended to help build a more “responsive, empathetic, and human-centred system.”

The minister said the platform will be launched soon as part of what he described as a new strategic project for Romanian healthcare.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Ronstik/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

06 November 2025
Defense
Elite NATO pilot training in US features a Romanian as the youngest trainer
06 November 2025
Environment
Feeding bears to be punished with major fines in Romania
06 November 2025
Defense
Rearmament represents a necessity and not a choice, Romanian president says at NATO Industry Forum
06 November 2025
Energy
Parapet to build over 80 MWp of solar capacity in Romania and Italy for Alerion
06 November 2025
Transport
European Commission proposes construction of high-speed railway between EU capitals, including Bucharest
06 November 2025
Society
Romania to raise gambling age limit to 21 under new legislative proposal
06 November 2025
Energy
OMV Petrom to cut 10% of workforce as part of cost reduction plan
06 November 2025
Politics
“NATO is invested in Romania”: Mark Rutte reaffirms Alliance commitment during Bucharest visit