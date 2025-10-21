Romania’s health minister announces EUR 100 mln digital platform to modernize national system

Health minister Alexandru Rogobete unveiled the EUR 100 million digital platform designed to modernize Romania’s national health system and eliminate bureaucratic inefficiencies. The project is financed through the EU-backed National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR).

According to the minister, the new Health Insurance Information Platform (PIAS) will integrate patient records, prescriptions, referrals, and medical leave certificates into a single digital system. Once operational, it will allow both patients and doctors to access medical information instantly, from any device, and significantly reduce paperwork across healthcare institutions.

The first modules of the platform are expected to be functional by the end of this year, with full implementation planned by August 2026.

Alexandru Rogobete said the reform aims to restore trust in the public health system by improving efficiency and transparency.

“I know that many have lost confidence when hearing the word ‘digitalization,’ but this time it’s different. The pace is faster, the work is visible, and the benefits will be felt directly by every patient and every doctor,” he said.

