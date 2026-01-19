Romania to build expressway to Ukraine with SAFE financing

The National Road Infrastructure Management Company (CNAIR) in Romania launched the tender for the "northern end" of the Suceava - Siret expressway (lot 3 Bălcăuţi - Siret), which will have a dual role, civil and military, and will partly stretch on the territory of Ukraine, according to the company’s head, Cristian Pistol.

According to a post on his Facebook page, this project, unique in the CNAIR portfolio, financed through the SAFE instrument (Action for the Security of Europe), goes beyond Romania's borders and provides for the construction of 12.65 km of new expressway in Romania, the modernization of 1.45 km of DN2 (up to the border crossing point), and the modernization of 15 km of the M19 national road (on the territory of Ukraine).

"Extending the benefits to the neighbouring state was the decisive condition for obtaining this European funding through SAFE (EU Regulation 2025/1106)," Pistol stated.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Cristian Pistol)