Romania opens Eurovision 2026 national selection, winner to be chosen in March

Public broadcaster Televiziunea Română (TVR) has opened registrations for Romania’s national selection for the Eurovision Song Contest 2026, with composers able to submit entries online until February 2. For the first time, the selection will include sign language interpretation, with performances interpreted into Romanian Sign Language by a dedicated team of experienced interpreters, according to Tvrinfo.ro.

The winner of the national selection will be chosen on March 4 during a live show produced and aired exclusively by TVR. The event will determine who will represent Romania on the Eurovision stage in Vienna, the host city of the 2026 contest.

Romania will compete in the second semifinal of the international contest on May 14, after the official draw held in Vienna earlier this week placed the country in the first half of semifinal two.

Eurovision Song Contest 2026 will feature semifinals on May 12 and 14, followed by the grand final on May 16.

TVR, a member of the European Broadcasting Union, has organised Romania’s national selection and taken part in Eurovision since 1993. Romania’s best results at the competition include two third-place finishes, in 2005 and 2010, and a fourth-place ranking in 2006.

(Photo source: Facebook/Eurovision Romania)