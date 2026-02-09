Events

Romanian production to open 2026 European Film Festival in Vienna

09 February 2026

Romania will open the 2026 edition of the European Film Festival in Vienna with The New Year That Never Came, directed by Bogdan Mureșanu, according to a press release from the Romanian Embassy in Austria quoted by Agerpres. The screening will take place on February 19 at Stadtkino Wien, followed by a Q&A session with the director.

Since its world premiere at the 81st Venice International Film Festival, the film has enjoyed a strong international and domestic run. It won Best Film in the Orizzonti section and the FIPRESCI Prize in Venice, before dominating the Gopo Awards in 2025, where it claimed multiple top honors, including Best Film, Best Director, Best Screenplay, and acting awards. 

The film also received the Grand Prize at the Luxembourg City Film Festival 2025 and the Golden Pyramid Award at the Cairo International Film Festival 2024.

The cast includes Adrian Văncică, Nicoleta Hâncu, Emilia Dobrin, Iulian Postelnicu, Mihai Călin, Andrei Miercure, Manuela Hărăbor, Elvira Deatcu, and Ada Galeș.

The European Film Festival in Vienna will run from February 19 to 26.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Rumänisches Kulturinstitut Wien)

