Romania enters the global circuit of gastronomic excellence

For the first time in its history, Romania will compete in the European final of the Bocuse d’Or Europe 2026, taking place on 15-16 March in Marseille. For the local gastronomy sector, this marks entry into a benchmark that has defined standards of excellence in professional cuisine for more than three decades.

The Bocuse d’Or is widely regarded as the most demanding and prestigious culinary competition in the world. Beyond the metaphor, the competition entails an exceptional level of rigor: imposed themes, strict rules, a countdown clock, technical judging and detailed evaluation of every element on the plate. The countries that consistently perform at this level have built, over time, strong schools, cohesive teams, clear methodologies and solid partnerships.



A new stage for Romanian gastronomy



In competitions of this caliber, talent is only the starting point. Performance is built over time through clear standards, discipline, infrastructure and partnerships capable of sustaining long-term development.

“Every journey begins with a first step. The difference lies in who walks beside you” – this idea defines the current moment for Team Romania. In this context, METRO Romania became the strategic partner of the Romanian team at the Bocuse d’Or, supporting the country’s first appearance on the European stage.

International experience supporting team Romania



METRO has a longstanding history within the competition at international level. The collaboration began in 2005, and since 2013 the company has been a main sponsor of the European selections and the World Final, playing an active role in organization and in supplying ingredients for the competition.

“Romania’s first participation in the Bocuse d’Or European Edition, in March, in Marseille, represents a defining milestone for Romanian gastronomy and METRO is proud to be the exclusive partner of our national team. For decades, METRO has supported the Bocuse d’Or competition at an international level, driven by a long-term commitment to excellence, professional standards, and the development of the HoReCa industry. As METRO Romania marks 30 years on the market, this partnership reflects our continued local role in shaping the future of professional gastronomy through consistent, long-term support” – said Karan Khurana, CEO METRO Romania.

Why this moment matters



To the general public, a gastronomic competition may appear to be a niche event. In reality, the Bocuse d’Or functions as a professional benchmark for the entire HoReCa industry, influencing the training of young chefs, working standards, levels of excellence and a country’s international gastronomic dialogue.



Romania’s presence at Bocuse d’Or Europe represents, first and foremost, a long-term commitment. In such a context, stable partnerships and accumulated experience can make the difference between symbolic participation and sustainable development.

“Participating in Bocuse d’Or Europe requires a complex and continuous effort: daily training sessions, repeated testing, fine adjustments, rigorous logistics, careful ingredient selection and permanent team coordination. At this level, enthusiasm is only the beginning; performance is built through discipline, methodology and clearly assumed standards. Within this landscape, a solid partnership is the foundation of sustainable long-term development with real impact for the country’s gastronomy. Romania takes this step alongside a partner who knows the path and understands what performance at this level truly means” – added Chef Cezar Munteanu, President of ANBCT.

About the Bocuse d’Or competition



Regarded as the most prestigious culinary competition in the world, the Bocuse d’Or brings together every two years the planet’s most talented chefs in a grand showcase of culinary excellence. Founded in 1987 by the legendary Chef Paul Bocuse, the competition has, over nearly four decades, gathered participants from more than 70 countries, while only 52 chefs have ever claimed the ultimate title – making it a true benchmark of global culinary perfection.



The Bocuse d’Or Europe 2026 edition will take place in Marseille, as part of Sirha Méditerranée. This special edition will create a genuine ecosystem of global gastronomy, where professionals, producers, cooking enthusiasts, and emerging talents meet in one place. For a few days, Marseille will become the world’s culinary capital, offering a spectacular stage for the 20 European candidates to present their vision of contemporary haute cuisine.



About ANBCT



The National Association of Chefs and Pastry Chefs in Tourism (ANBCT) is Romania’s oldest professional organization for chefs and pastry chefs. For over 50 years, ANBCT has supported the professional development of its members, promoted Romanian gastronomy, and facilitated national teams’ participation in prestigious culinary competitions around the world. ANBCT is part of Worldchefs, the largest global network of professional chefs.



Under the leadership of Chef Cezar Munteanu, the association has entered a new stage of modernization and international visibility through ongoing regional meetings and national educational projects. The Romanian National Culinary Team continues to represent the country at top-level competitions, with recent achievements at IKA Culinary Olympics 2024, Global Chefs Challenge 2024, Worldchefs European Grand Prix Rimini 2025, and Croatian Culinary Cup 2025.



For more information, visit www.anbct.ro or follow ANBCT on social media: Facebook | Instagram



About METRO



METRO is an international leader in food and non-food wholesale, specializing in serving the needs of hotels, restaurants and catering companies (HoReCa), as well as independent traders. Globally, METRO serves approximately 15 million customers through a unique multichannel mix: products can be purchased either in one of the large stores located in their area or via delivery (Food Service Distribution – FSD), fully integrated and digitally supported.



In parallel, METRO MARKETS has been developing since 2019 as an international marketplace for professional customers, continuously expanding its reach. Sustainability is one of the company’s core principles, and METRO is listed in various sustainability indices and rankings, including MSCI, Sustainalytics and CDP.



METRO operates in more than 30 countries and employs over 85,000 people worldwide. In the 2023/24 financial year, METRO generated sales of €31 billion.



*This is a press release.