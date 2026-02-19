Analysis: Engie and E.ON post profits, Electrica and PPC record losses in Romania’s energy market

Major energy suppliers in Romania reported mixed financial results, with Engie and E.ON Energie ending the year in profit while Electrica Furnizare and PPC Energie posted losses, according to financial analysis platform RisCo.ro.

Engie Romania led the sector with revenue of RON 8.7 billion and a net profit of RON 890 million at its latest reporting, up 42%. The company employed 860 people, generating sales of about RON 10 million per employee and profit of roughly RON 1 million per employee.

Meanwhile, E.ON Energie Romania reported revenue of RON 8.1 billion and net profit of RON 115 million, with 723 employees and sales of around RON 11 million per employee.

In turn, Electrica Furnizare recorded turnover of RON 8.7 billion but posted a net loss of RON 355 million, a sharp reversal from a RON 65 million profit previously, while employing 793 staff.

According to the same analysis, PPC Energie reported revenue of RON 3.8 billion and remained loss-making for a fourth consecutive year, posting a RON 80 million deficit and employing 296 people.

By turnover, Engie Romania and Electrica Furnizare jointly dominated the market, followed by E.ON Energie Romania and PPC Energie, but profitability remained concentrated with Engie and E.ON.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com