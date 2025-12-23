Romania nears 5 billion returned containers under deposit-return system in 2025

Romania’s deposit-return system for beverage packaging (known as SGR) is nearing the milestone of 5 billion returned containers in 2025, according to data released on Tuesday, December 23, by administrator RetuRO. Since the system became operational two years ago, over 8.2 billion containers have been collected nationwide.

Between January and November 2025, nearly 4.9 billion SGR-marked beverage containers were returned by consumers, while more than 350,000 tonnes of PET, aluminum, and glass were delivered to recyclers.

“Data for November confirms that a high level of performance was maintained. More than 364 million containers were collected in November, with the monthly return rate exceeding 86%,” RetuRO said.

For the January–November period as a whole, the system recorded a collection rate of 84%.

RetuRO Sistem Garanție-Returnare operates on a not-for-profit basis, reinvesting any surplus exclusively into the development of the system. The company was established by a consortium of private shareholders, representing brewers, soft drink producers, and retailers, alongside the Romanian state, represented by the Ministry of Environment.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Ovidiu Micsik)