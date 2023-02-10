Sports

 

 

Romania will meet Taiwan in Group I of the 2023 Davis Cup

10 February 2023
The Romanian contingent will play Taiwan in Group I of the 2023 Davis Cup by Rakuten. They advanced after scoring a 2-3 away win against Thailand at hard outdoor at the Lawn Tennis Association of Thailand.

"We play in a superior phase of the competition and we respect the opponent we will play, but the fact that we will play at home and we will be able to choose our playing surface is a slight advantage for us," said Romanian coach Andrei Mlendea.

According to the draw, which took place in London on February 9, the matches will be played in Romania on September 15-16 or 16-17, 2023, with the winner advancing to the Davis Cup finals. The defeated team will continue to play in the play-off to stay in World Group I.

Despite playing in three finals in the competition, Romania has never won a title. Their best seasons were in 1969, 1971, and 1972 when they lost 4-1 in the final to the Soviet Union at home, then 3-2/2-3 to the United States in two consecutive years. 

Romania is placed in the same group as Bosnia and Herzegovina, Germany, Bulgaria, Kazakhstan, Belgium, Uzbekistan, Argentina, Lithuania, Ukraine, Columbia, Hungary, Turkiye, Israel, Japan, Austria, Portugal, Greece, Slovakia, Peru, Norway, Denmark, and Brazil

(Photo source: Federatia Romana de Tenis/Facebook)

1

