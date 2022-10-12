Business

Romania orders two firefighting vessels from Damen for EUR 44 mln

12 October 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania's inspectorate for emergency situations (IGSU) on October 11 signed a contract with the Dutch company Damen for the purchase of two multi-role firefighting vessels. The price was EUR 44 mln, according to the head of the IGSU, Raed Arafat, who attended the public ceremony of signing the deal.

It is the timing of the deal that prompted speculations. The contract was signed a day before the visit to Romania of Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte. The Netherlands is the only country still raising problems regarding Romania's accession to Schengen.

G4media.ro also reminded another controversial purchase of boats made by the Government of prime minister Adrian Nastase before Romania got in 2004 the green light to join the EU. The British company BAE Systems was then at the centre of a scandal involving the purchase of two second-hand frigates, allegedly aimed to facilitate a positive response by the UK to the country's application for EU membership.

The acquisition of the two firefighting vessels from Damen is financed from European funds - under the Large Infrastructure Operational Program (LIOP) within the Vision 2020 Project. The two ships are intended for search, rescue and firefighting operations.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/IGSU-Inspectoratul General pentru Situatii de Urgenta)

Read next
Normal
Business

Romania orders two firefighting vessels from Damen for EUR 44 mln

12 October 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania's inspectorate for emergency situations (IGSU) on October 11 signed a contract with the Dutch company Damen for the purchase of two multi-role firefighting vessels. The price was EUR 44 mln, according to the head of the IGSU, Raed Arafat, who attended the public ceremony of signing the deal.

It is the timing of the deal that prompted speculations. The contract was signed a day before the visit to Romania of Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte. The Netherlands is the only country still raising problems regarding Romania's accession to Schengen.

G4media.ro also reminded another controversial purchase of boats made by the Government of prime minister Adrian Nastase before Romania got in 2004 the green light to join the EU. The British company BAE Systems was then at the centre of a scandal involving the purchase of two second-hand frigates, allegedly aimed to facilitate a positive response by the UK to the country's application for EU membership.

The acquisition of the two firefighting vessels from Damen is financed from European funds - under the Large Infrastructure Operational Program (LIOP) within the Vision 2020 Project. The two ships are intended for search, rescue and firefighting operations.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/IGSU-Inspectoratul General pentru Situatii de Urgenta)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

12 October 2022
Politics
Bill barring convicted felons from public office passed into law in Romania
12 October 2022
Social
Romanian woman testifies in the Council of Europe about the traumas she experienced in a Communist orphanage
06 October 2022
Politics
EP debates usher hopes of Romania being welcomed into Schengen
05 October 2022
Tech
Bucharest listed among the 25 best cities for digital nomads
05 October 2022
Music
Legendary band Depeche Mode will return to Bucharest next summer
28 September 2022
RI +
On the tennis court with Patrick Ciorcilă, the man behind Transylvania Open: "Quick reactions and backup plans are essential in any business"
20 September 2022
Cinema
Romania picks film by Monica Stan & George Chiper-Lillemark as proposal for 2023 Oscars
16 September 2022
Business
Booking Holdings opens its first center of excellence in Romania