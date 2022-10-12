Romania orders two firefighting vessels from Damen for EUR 44 mln

Romania's inspectorate for emergency situations (IGSU) on October 11 signed a contract with the Dutch company Damen for the purchase of two multi-role firefighting vessels. The price was EUR 44 mln, according to the head of the IGSU, Raed Arafat, who attended the public ceremony of signing the deal.

It is the timing of the deal that prompted speculations. The contract was signed a day before the visit to Romania of Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte. The Netherlands is the only country still raising problems regarding Romania's accession to Schengen.

G4media.ro also reminded another controversial purchase of boats made by the Government of prime minister Adrian Nastase before Romania got in 2004 the green light to join the EU. The British company BAE Systems was then at the centre of a scandal involving the purchase of two second-hand frigates, allegedly aimed to facilitate a positive response by the UK to the country's application for EU membership.

The acquisition of the two firefighting vessels from Damen is financed from European funds - under the Large Infrastructure Operational Program (LIOP) within the Vision 2020 Project. The two ships are intended for search, rescue and firefighting operations.

