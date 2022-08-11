Damen places sole bid to supply multirole ships to Romania’s emergency inspectorate

Romania’s General Inspectorate for Emergency Situations (IGSU) received a single offer in the open tender aimed at procuring multirole ships, with an estimated value of RON 187 mln (EUR 29 mln).

The bid was submitted by the Dutch group Damen Shipyards Gorinchem BV, the owners of Damen Shipyards Galati (former Galati Naval Shipyard), Economica.net reported.

The competitive selection procedure was launched on July 3, and the procurement structure is divided into two lots, including multirole fire-fighting vessels and multirole search and rescue vessels (SAR-Search and Rescue).

The new ships would be used in the Black Sea, but also in the Mediterranean Sea, according to the information in the specifications.

