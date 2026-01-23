Romania’s crowdfunding market up 140% y/y in 2025

There were almost 7,000 fundraising campaigns in Romania last year – that is, approximately 19 per day – and they managed to raise a total of over EUR 450,000 (+140% y/y), according to 4fund.com analysis cited by Ziarul Financiar.

Crowdfunding is a type of financial support in which people choose to contribute directly to causes or projects they believe in.

One such example is Tiny Transylvania, a different kind of tourism business, with three mobile homes located on the edge of the Făget forest near Cluj-Napoca. Another example of a project that relies on financial support from the community is Beer Wall Cafe, a craft beer business started by entrepreneur Alin Deac in Cluj-Napoca.

In 2025, the value of funds collected through Romanian campaigns increased by over 140% compared to the previous year, a significantly higher advance than in more mature markets, according to data collected from the 4fund.com analysis.

In Italy, for example, the increase in campaign value was around 49% year-on-year, and in Hungary, around 40–45%, which indicates a stable but considerably slower evolution.

