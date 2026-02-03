Romania joins international ministerial meeting on critical minerals in Washington

Romania’s foreign minister Oana Țoiu is taking part this week in the first ministerial-level meeting dedicated to critical minerals held in Washington, DC, as part of a working visit to the United States from February 3 to 6. The visit takes place at the invitation of US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, according to the Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE).

Romania’s delegation will attend the inaugural Critical Minerals Ministerial on February 4.

“This summit aims to strengthen international cooperation to ensure secure and diversified supply chains, both at the bilateral level and between the EU and the United States,” the MAE said.

According to the Romanian ministry, discussions will focus on a strategic approach to critical minerals, with follow-up talks planned throughout the year on potential trade partnerships. These initiatives are expected to be supported by a technical working group at the level of the Romanian government, designed to facilitate strategic investments in the sector.

“Strengthening the economic dimension of the strategic partnership, as well as developing opportunities for joint investments, are among the Romanian Government’s key objectives this year, alongside enhancing Romania’s positioning as a key European player in achieving strategic autonomy in the critical field of rare minerals,” reads the same press release.

The Romanian delegation is led by foreign minister Oana Țoiu and also includes Mihai Jurca, head of the prime minister’s chancellery, and Radu Burnete, presidential adviser for economic and social policies.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Ministerul Afacerilor Externe)