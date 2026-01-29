Macro

Macro

Three-quarters of Romania's counties contribute under 2% of the national GDP

29 January 2026

Almost three-quarters of Romania’s counties each have an individual contribution to the national gross domestic product of under 2% of the 2026 GDP, according to an analysis by Profit.ro.

The structure of county GDP shows a very polarized economy. Bucharest alone generates 25.5% of national GDP, more than the first 7–8 counties combined. After Bucharest follows a very thin second tier, made up of Cluj (5.3%), Timiș (4.3%), Prahova (4.1%), and Constanța (4.1%).

No county outside the capital exceeds the 6% threshold of GDP, showing that Romania has no second economic pole comparable in size to Bucharest. Even combined, Cluj and Timiș barely reach about one-third of Bucharest’s economy. 

A third level is formed by counties with shares between 2% and 3.5% – Iași, Brașov, Ilfov, Argeș, Dolj, Bihor, Mureș, and Sibiu.

Overall, out of 42 counties, only 10 are at or above 2%, while 32 counties are below 2%, according to the Profit.ro analysis..

At the bottom are counties with under 1% GDP contribution, like Bistrița-Năsăud, with a county economy estimated at RON 19.9 billion, representing 0.98% of GDP. The county is followed by Botoșani with RON 18.8 billion (0.92%), Sălaj with RON 17.5 billion (0.86%), Ialomița with RON 17.4 billion (0.85%), Vaslui with RON 17.3 billion (0.85%), Mehedinți with RON 16.9 billion (0.83%), Tulcea with RON 16.7 billion (0.82%), Călărași with RON 15.4 billion (0.76%), Covasna with RON 14.6 billion (0.72%), and Giurgiu last with RON 12.8 billion, representing only 0.63% of national GDP.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Peter Williams | Dreamstime.com)

