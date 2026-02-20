HR

Romanian companies struggle to retain foreign workers, even those recruited from Asia

20 February 2026

Romanian employers are facing mounting difficulties not only in attracting foreign labour, but in retaining it, as many workers recruited from Asia eventually move on to other EU countries offering better conditions.

“It is no longer enough to bring people into the country. You have to retain them by providing appropriate conditions. The companies that understand this will have a competitive advantage, while others will continue to face staff shortages,” said Yosef Gavriel Peisakh, general manager of Work From Asia, a non-EU labour recruitment company, in an analysis cited by Economedia.ro.

According to industry data referenced in the report, although Romania set an official quota of around 90,000 newly admitted foreign workers for 2026, employer demand significantly exceeds that ceiling. In some years, requests have reportedly been more than double the approved quota.

Still, filling vacancies is only part of the challenge. A large share of newly arrived workers subsequently seek opportunities in other EU member states, where wages, working conditions, and social benefits are often more attractive.

"Romania has entered a global competition for labour. Workers choose between several destinations, and their decision depends on salaries, working conditions, accommodation, the actual time to start work after being selected, and contractual stability. Countries like Spain have long understood that retention means investing in people. If we do not raise standards, we risk losing this competition,” Peisakh said.

The issue is particularly pressing for sectors such as construction, hospitality, and manufacturing, where labour shortages have become structural. Without improvements in working and living conditions, analysts warn that Romania risks becoming a transit country rather than a stable destination for much-needed foreign workers.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Cateyeperspective/Dreamstime.com)

Normal
