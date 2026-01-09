Romania closer to OECD accession after 18th approval

Romania has received the 18th positive opinion out of the 25 required for accession to the OECD, namely that of the Chemicals and Biotechnology Committee, according to an official announcement made by state secretary Luca Niculescu, the coordinator for the accession process.

The approval recognizes Romania’s progress in protecting the environment and public health, in managing chemical substances, and in the responsible use of biotechnologies, the official said.

“The year begins with good news for Romania’s path toward the OECD: we have received the 18th Formal Opinion. It is from the Chemicals and Biotechnology Committee. In short, this means that Romania’s progress in protecting the environment and public health, in managing chemical substances, and in the responsible use of biotechnologies is being recognized,” Luca Niculescu announced on Facebook.

He underlined that this is the result of the joint work of several institutions, which worked closely together for clearer rules, more effective controls, and better prevention of environmental risks, including combating illegal trade in pesticides.

“The journey continues, and each Formal Opinion brings us closer to the objective: accession to the OECD. We have 18 out of 25,” Luca Niculescu said.

On January 25, 2022, the OECD Council decided to launch accession discussions with all six aspiring countries, namely Argentina, Brazil, Bulgaria, Croatia, Peru, and Romania. The candidates were informed of the decision through a letter from the OECD Secretary-General, which also requested confirmation of their commitment to the values, principles, and standards of the Organization mentioned in the relevant OECD documents.

The roadmap for Romania’s accession was adopted at the June 2022 OECD ministerial meeting, along with those for four other candidates. Throughout the OECD accession process, Romania is evaluated by 25 sectoral committees and must internalize more than 270 OECD legal instruments at the level of legislation, policies, and internal practices, according to Digi24.

