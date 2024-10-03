Romania ClimAccelerator: Ten greentech startups selected in the Seed Stage

A total of ten startups have been selected in the Seed Stage of this year's Romania ClimAccelerator, a complex acceleration program dedicated to greentech startups. These are Ativa, Atomania, Fortico Energy, Marny Energy, Pedala Defensivă, renewd, Rowatt X, SeedPods, United Chord, and WORMXSOIL.

The selected startups already have a prototype and will benefit from support in attracting customers and expert advice according to their specific needs. For this year's Seed Stage category, startups from the Idea Stage category from the years 2022, 2023, and 2024 could apply, as well as entities that were no longer included in the program.

The ten startups selected to join the accelerator this year are:

Ativa - a SaaS (Software as a service) solution designed for companies and their employees. Through the app, employees can take sustainability actions, and their efforts are reflected in the companies' ESG reports;

Atomania - the digital marketplace platform farmers can use to share agricultural machinery, equipment, and other technologies, including skilled operators on demand;

Fortico Energy - optimizes costs for B2B customers in two directions: both by switching to green energy and by an optimized facility management system;

Marny Energy - a startup specialized in the development of electricity storage solutions. The company has developed a container equipped with second-life batteries (reused batteries) to manage surplus energy from renewable sources;

Pedala Defensivă - offers an urban mobility solution that allows users to pedal safely. This includes dedicated training and optimized navigation, even in the absence of improvements in cycling infrastructure;

renewd - the startup has launched a platform to transform the financing of photovoltaic systems, facilitating access to sustainable energy solutions and helping to attract slow capital to trusted projects;

Rowatt X - facilitates the transition to green energy through electric vehicle charging solutions. At the same time, it offers services and cooperation models for B2B partners, adapted to their needs for customized solutions;

SeedPods - tracks forest planting by automating the process using drones. Through technology, the planted forests follow well-established directions, appropriate to the landscape, area, and type of trees;

United Chord - markets 100% natural, vegan, and edible cutlery as an alternative solution against waste;

WORMXSOIL - using fishing earthworms, vegetable household waste is recycled and transformed into high-quality fertilizer (vermicompost). The startup automates and scales this process using robots to industrialize the entire mechanism.

The startups will enter an intensive acceleration program between October and December 2024. The program includes workshops, peer sharing at national and international level, business development sessions, and meetings with the board of advisors.

The accelerator ends on December 5 with the national Demo Day event, where the finalists in the Seed Stage category will present their solution and evolution from the program to investors, mentors, media, and the public.

(Photo source: Romania ClimAccelerator)