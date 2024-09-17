Go-to-market accelerator Startup Reaktor targets early-stage tech startups from Romania, SEE

Founders of early-stage tech startups from Romania and South-Eastern Europe (SEE) can apply until November 11 in Startup Reaktor, a go-to-market accelerator dedicated to startups targeting rapid international expansion, in particular in ten countries in Western Europe, the UK, and the Scandinavian area.

The new Startup Reaktor edition starts in the second half of November and lasts ten weeks.

The activities of the program mainly aim to enable startups to quickly launch and develop in international markets, to certify the investment value of the startup at the end of the program, and to facilitate the attraction of pre-seed funding between EUR 50.000- 300.000 through the traditional investors associated with the program - Seedblink, Tech Angels Romania, and EIT Digital.

Founders will also have access to mentors and business developers who will guide them to achieve their goals.

The program is open to startups active in data automation, artificial intelligence, enterprise software, cleantech, financial services, eHealth, dual-use, proptech, edutech & future of work, marketplaces, SaaS, transportation & mobility, aerospace & defense, smart-city, cybersecurity, and data & analytics, and agritech.

“Internationalization is the goal with which founders should start from the very beginning. Even if this step is hard to visualize from the early stage, it is the mobilizing factor. Validating the idea and then the MVP in new markets speeds up the go-to-market strategy and is essential for a time-critical startup. Startup Reaktor offers this support: participating companies have the chance to test their products in multiple markets across Europe with the support of our mentors and partners,” said Cristina Țoncu, Regional Director of the Romanian Tech Startups Association (ROTSA) and Techcelerator Program Partner.

“With access to a global network of resources, technology business development methodologies, and investor connections, Startup Reaktor empowers entrepreneurs to accelerate,” commented Mo Zidan, International Go-To-Market Lead for Startup Reaktor.

Founders will finish the program with Startup Reaktor DemoDay, a pitching event where they will be able to present their businesses to investors. They will also receive a certificate that will include an evaluation of their startups.

Startup Reaktor is a program launched in 2021 by the Romanian Tech Startups Association - ROTSA, which is in its fifth edition in partnership with Techcelerator, EIT Digital, TechAngels Romania, SeedBlink, European Startup Network - Brussels, Strategy Tools - Norway, and local investors.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Startup Reaktor)