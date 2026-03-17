Romania, China sign memorandum on agri-food exports

Romanian agriculture minister Florin Barbu, currently on a visit to China, signed a protocol on cooperation in the field of agriculture with counterpart Han Jun on Tuesday, March 17.

According to the minister, Romanian dairy products, fish, and processed chicken will have access to the largest market in the world.

“Today, together with my counterpart from the People’s Republic of China, I signed a Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in the field of agriculture, a document based on which we will facilitate the export of agri-food products by our farmers. In this way, we strengthen our position as a supplier of value-added products, open new markets, and attract investment in processing,” Florin Barbu said on Facebook.

The official also announced that Romania is preparing to expand exports to other product categories.

Last week, Barbu announced a deal focused on dairies, but also chicken. Over 30% of dairy products from Romania will go to China, he said at the time.

“Ensuring a stable sales market is the most important element in the commercial flow, especially during this extremely complicated period for agricultural businesses,” the minister emphasized in the latest message.

According to him, the signed memorandum “opens the way for collaboration between the two states regarding food security, processing of agri-food products, research and innovation, and the exchange of modern technologies.”

After signing the protocols, Romanian authorities will open a platform at the food safety and veterinary authority ANSVSA, which will be announced to all processing companies in Romania.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Florin Barbu on Facebook)