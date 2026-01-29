Energy

EU allocates nearly EUR 104 mln to Romania–Bulgaria smart grid energy project

29 January 2026

Romania and Bulgaria will receive almost EUR 104 million in EU funding for a cross-border smart energy networks project, energy minister Bogdan Ivan announced. In total, the European Commission said it will allocate nearly EUR 650 million in grants from the Connecting Europe Facility (CEF) to help finance 14 cross-border energy infrastructure projects.

Of the total, nearly EUR 104 million will go to the Project of Common Interest known as CARMEN, developed by a consortium made up of Delgaz Grid, Romania’s transmission system operator Transelectrica, and Bulgaria’s electricity transmission operator Elektroenergien Sistemen Operator.

“The electricity transmission and distribution networks in Romania and Bulgaria will be modernised and digitalised to increase efficiency and to enable secure flows of electricity generated from renewable sources,” minister Ivan said.

According to him, upgraded interconnections will allow electricity to be transferred more safely and efficiently across borders, reducing system losses and easing pressure on national grids. He said the project is expected to contribute to lower electricity prices for households and businesses by improving market integration and supply security.

Overall, the recent EU funding has been allocated for six electricity infrastructure projects, including smart electricity grids, and for eight hydrogen infrastructure projects.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Zalakdagli/Dreamstime.com)

