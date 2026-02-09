Romania submits bid to host 2028 or 2029 UEFA Europa League final in Bucharest

The Romanian Football Federation (FRF) announced on Monday, February 9, that it submitted the first part of its bid to host the UEFA Europa League final in 2028 or 2029 at the National Arena in Bucharest. The candidacy is backed by the Bucharest City Hall and the government, which have committed to supporting the project as an event of national importance.

The FRF said the bid builds on previous successful cooperation with local and central authorities in hosting major football events in the capital, offering assurances of organizational capacity and infrastructure readiness.

“The UEFA Europa League final is a sporting event of major importance at the European level, and this bid highlights the FRF’s determination to actively contribute to the promotion of top-level football both in Romania and internationally,” reads the official statement.

UEFA will review the submitted bids and announce the host cities for the 2028 and 2029 finals in June.

The hosts for the next editions have already been confirmed, with Istanbul set to stage the 2026 final and Frankfurt hosting the 2027 showdown.

(Photo source: Frf.ro)