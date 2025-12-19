Romania backs EU-Mercosur free trade agreement amid farmers’ protest in Brussels

President Nicușor Dan said on Friday morning, December 19, that Romania supports the draft free trade agreement between the EU and Mercosur, noting that the reservations previously held were overcome. Envisioned and debated for over 25 years, the deal was delayed to January.

The trade agreement would significantly boost the volume of goods exchanged between the two blocs, but has long faced the opposition of countries like France, Italy, and Poland, who warn of an influx of cheap commodities. On the other side, supporters of the deal include Germany, Spain, and the Nordic countries. The latter camp bases its arguments on the need to increase exports, as Deutsche Welle highlighted.

Romania backs the deal as well. Speaking to the press, the head of state argued that opening up to a market as large as South America is beneficial for Romania. The advantages were also shown during discussions with Romanian farmers, he said.

“We were not the only ones who had these types of reservations, but in general, it is very useful for Europe, therefore for Romania, to open up, to have a trade agreement with such a large market as South America. This is the reason why we support it,” president Nicușor Dan explained, referring to the draft free trade agreement between the EU and Mercosur.

“The agreement also includes certain clauses which state that, in the hypothetical situation in which a certain commodity floods and exceeds a certain percentage of the European market, clauses are applied that protect the European economy,” he added, according to News.ro.

Meanwhile, thousands of farmers protested in Brussels against the cuts to the European agricultural policy budget and against the draft free trade agreement between the EU and Mercosur, as well as against the tax on carbon emissions. The farmers blocked roads using tractors, toppled a Christmas tree, and lit fires, while police responded with water cannons and tear gas, Politico Europe reported.

According to an official tally by the Brussels police, reported by the press, 7,300 farmers took part in the demonstration.

While at the European Council meeting, Nicușor Dan also confirmed that the EU agreed to lend EUR 90 billion to Ukraine. Unanimity was necessary to approve the loan, and three countries, namely Hungary, Slovakia, and the Czech Republic, expressed reservations regarding their contribution.

The positioning of these three states was “more of a political issue than a technical one,” Dan said.

The head of state detailed that Ukraine will repay the borrowed amount when the war ends, and that the interest on this loan is paid from the EU budget. Meanwhile, discussions are ongoing for the frozen EU assets, according to the president.

(Photo source: Nicușor Dan on Facebook)