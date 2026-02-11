Romania’s automobile production down almost 7% y/y in January

The Romanian automotive industry started the year in the red, with car production being almost 7% lower in January 2026 compared to January 2025, according to data released on Tuesday, February 10, by the Romanian Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACAROM).

The decrease continues a trend that was evident throughout 2025, when Romania's total car production totalled 545,510 units, 3% less than in 2024.

In January 2026, a total of 36,875 cars were produced in Romania, a decrease of 6.6% compared to January 2025, respectively 39,463 units.

Of these, 18,880 units were produced at the Dacia plant in Mioveni, down 14% compared to 2025. Most of the units produced in Mioveni are Duster and Bigster models, the brand's new SUVs, to which Logan is added.

At the same time, 17,995 units were produced by the Ford Otosan plant in Craiova in January 2026, a slight increase compared to 17,298 units in January 2025.

It was the best January in the last three years for the plant that produces Puma models, Transit Courier and Tourneo Courier vans, Ziarul Financiar pointed out.

All Ford models are available with both internal combustion engines and fully electric versions with locally assembled batteries. Puma Gen-E, the first electric car produced in Craiova, recently became the best-selling electric car in the UK.

