Energy

Romania sends aid to Moldova after Russian attacks on Ukraine disrupt main power line supplying the country

25 March 2026

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The Republic of Moldova has instituted a 60-day state of emergency in the energy sector, starting March 25, after Russian attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure disrupted the main power line supplying the country. To assist, Romania supplied electricity to the neighboring country.

The 400 kV Vulcănești–Isaccea line, which crosses the territory of Ukraine and ends on the territory of Moldova, at the MoldGRES power plant in Transnistria, ensures between 60 and 70% of the Republic of Moldova’s consumption normally.  The line was put out of commission on March 24 by Russian drone attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure, according to the Moldovan government. 

Moldovan prime minister Alexandru Munteanu stated that Russian attacks on civilian energy infrastructure in Ukraine represent a war crime and a direct attack against the Republic of Moldova, emphasizing that in the last two weeks, the country has been hit twice, through the pollution of the Dniester and through the disconnection of the Isaccea–Vulcănești line, according to Radio Chisinau.

In response to the attacks, Romania supplied Moldova with electricity and drinking water. “Romania has once again acted quickly and decisively to protect the daily life of the citizens of the Republic of Moldova,” noted the Romanian Embassy in Chișinău in a Facebook post.

“Russian attacks on energy infrastructure in Ukraine have put out of operation the Isaccea–Vulcănești power line, through which reliable electricity comes from Romania and the European Union. At this moment of crisis, we intervened for the stability of the Republic of Moldova’s energy system, so that every citizen on this side of the Prut has light in their home,” the Romanian Embassy explained. 

According to the diplomatic mission, the four 110 kV power lines with Romania prepared since 2025, were activated, proving their efficiency, just as during the partial blackout on January 31 this year. 

Earlier this month, Romanian authorities also sent aid to Moldova after Russian attacks on a Ukrainian energy complex upstream led to massive pollution on the Dniester River, Moldova's primary source of freshwater.

“Romania responded without delay, offering expertise, equipment, and technical solutions for monitoring and limiting the effects of contamination, directly contributing to the protection of people’s health,” the diplomatic mission added. 

In a recent statement, Moldovan president Maia Sandu said that Russia’s actions have gone beyond classic forms of pressure, such as energy blackmail, propaganda, or involvement in electoral processes, and have come to directly affect regional infrastructure and the living conditions of the population.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: sjankauskas|Dreamstime.com)

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Energy

Romania sends aid to Moldova after Russian attacks on Ukraine disrupt main power line supplying the country

25 March 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Republic of Moldova has instituted a 60-day state of emergency in the energy sector, starting March 25, after Russian attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure disrupted the main power line supplying the country. To assist, Romania supplied electricity to the neighboring country.

The 400 kV Vulcănești–Isaccea line, which crosses the territory of Ukraine and ends on the territory of Moldova, at the MoldGRES power plant in Transnistria, ensures between 60 and 70% of the Republic of Moldova’s consumption normally.  The line was put out of commission on March 24 by Russian drone attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure, according to the Moldovan government. 

Moldovan prime minister Alexandru Munteanu stated that Russian attacks on civilian energy infrastructure in Ukraine represent a war crime and a direct attack against the Republic of Moldova, emphasizing that in the last two weeks, the country has been hit twice, through the pollution of the Dniester and through the disconnection of the Isaccea–Vulcănești line, according to Radio Chisinau.

In response to the attacks, Romania supplied Moldova with electricity and drinking water. “Romania has once again acted quickly and decisively to protect the daily life of the citizens of the Republic of Moldova,” noted the Romanian Embassy in Chișinău in a Facebook post.

“Russian attacks on energy infrastructure in Ukraine have put out of operation the Isaccea–Vulcănești power line, through which reliable electricity comes from Romania and the European Union. At this moment of crisis, we intervened for the stability of the Republic of Moldova’s energy system, so that every citizen on this side of the Prut has light in their home,” the Romanian Embassy explained. 

According to the diplomatic mission, the four 110 kV power lines with Romania prepared since 2025, were activated, proving their efficiency, just as during the partial blackout on January 31 this year. 

Earlier this month, Romanian authorities also sent aid to Moldova after Russian attacks on a Ukrainian energy complex upstream led to massive pollution on the Dniester River, Moldova's primary source of freshwater.

“Romania responded without delay, offering expertise, equipment, and technical solutions for monitoring and limiting the effects of contamination, directly contributing to the protection of people’s health,” the diplomatic mission added. 

In a recent statement, Moldovan president Maia Sandu said that Russia’s actions have gone beyond classic forms of pressure, such as energy blackmail, propaganda, or involvement in electoral processes, and have come to directly affect regional infrastructure and the living conditions of the population.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: sjankauskas|Dreamstime.com)

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