Events

Paris hosts Roma slavery commemoration this month, Bucharest event due in November

10 February 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

A commemoration marking 170 years since the abolition of Roma slavery in the Romanian Principalities will take place in Paris on February 20, bringing renewed attention to one of Europe’s longest and least acknowledged forms of slavery. The event is organized by La Voix des Rroms in partnership with INALCO and is part of a broader European remembrance initiative.

The Paris gathering brings together researchers, diplomats, institutional representatives, and civil society actors from several European countries to examine the historical legacy of Roma slavery and its links to contemporary forms of anti-Gypsyism, according to the press release.

A key moment of the event will be the public presentation of the Paris Roma Declaration 2026, a 22-point document calling for stronger historical recognition, memory policies, education measures, and anti-discrimination efforts at national and European levels.

The program also includes the opening of Roma Slavery - Five Centuries of an Obscured History, a documentary exhibition tracing the enslavement of Roma communities in the Romanian territories from medieval times to the abolition laws of the 19th century. The exhibition is curated by Petre Petcuț, lecturer at the University of Bucharest and INALCO, and is based on archival documents, legal records, and recent academic research. 

The Paris event is part of the international project 170 Years Since the Abolition of Roma Slavery: Anti-Gypsyism as a Legacy, which will continue with regional events and conclude in Bucharest on November 5, marking Romani Language Day.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/La voix des Rroms)

Normal
Events

Paris hosts Roma slavery commemoration this month, Bucharest event due in November

10 February 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

A commemoration marking 170 years since the abolition of Roma slavery in the Romanian Principalities will take place in Paris on February 20, bringing renewed attention to one of Europe’s longest and least acknowledged forms of slavery. The event is organized by La Voix des Rroms in partnership with INALCO and is part of a broader European remembrance initiative.

The Paris gathering brings together researchers, diplomats, institutional representatives, and civil society actors from several European countries to examine the historical legacy of Roma slavery and its links to contemporary forms of anti-Gypsyism, according to the press release.

A key moment of the event will be the public presentation of the Paris Roma Declaration 2026, a 22-point document calling for stronger historical recognition, memory policies, education measures, and anti-discrimination efforts at national and European levels.

The program also includes the opening of Roma Slavery - Five Centuries of an Obscured History, a documentary exhibition tracing the enslavement of Roma communities in the Romanian territories from medieval times to the abolition laws of the 19th century. The exhibition is curated by Petre Petcuț, lecturer at the University of Bucharest and INALCO, and is based on archival documents, legal records, and recent academic research. 

The Paris event is part of the international project 170 Years Since the Abolition of Roma Slavery: Anti-Gypsyism as a Legacy, which will continue with regional events and conclude in Bucharest on November 5, marking Romani Language Day.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/La voix des Rroms)

Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

11 February 2026
Culture
Romania’s Transilvania Film Festival introduces Janovics Jenő Award at 2026 anniversary edition
11 February 2026
Business
City Grill Group wins tender to operate café-bistro at Constanța Casino
11 February 2026
Macro
Romanian Prime Minister’s Chancellery cuts spending by nearly EUR 2 mln in 2025
11 February 2026
Politics
Romania stands out as EU’s sole country that sees US president Trump in positive terms
11 February 2026
Justice
Update: Romanian Constitutional Court’s EUR 230 mln ruling on magistrates’ pensions in limbo
11 February 2026
Education
Over 2,000 Romanian academics work in British universities, foreign minister says
10 February 2026
Justice
Romania among last EU countries in Transparency International’s Corruption Perceptions Index
10 February 2026
Justice
Romanian, European anti-corruption prosecutors given access to government database of EU-funded projects