Robert Treviño appointed principal conductor of George Enescu Philharmonic in Bucharest

Robert Treviño has been appointed principal conductor of the George Enescu Philharmonic starting with the 2026-2027 season, the institution announced.

His mandate will begin in October of this year for an initial period of four years.

The appointment follows his "thrilling debut" with the orchestra in November 2025, marked by a "feeling of deep connection," the Philharmonic said.

The American musician is currently principal guest conductor of the Orchestra Sinfonica Nazionale della RAI. This season sees him on the podium alongside the London Symphony Orchestra, Wiener Symphoniker, Filarmonica della Scala, Filarmonica Arturo Toscanini, Orchestra della Svizzera Italiana, Atlanta Symphony Orchestra, Bamberger Symphoniker, Sinfonieorchester Basel, Orquesta Sinfónica Nacional de México, Osaka Philharmonic, and others.

The appointment marks a "strategic phase" in the evolution of the George Enescu Philharmonic, the institution said, with a focus on showcasing the orchestra's unique sound and on strengthening its international standing.

(Photo: George Enescu Philharmonic)

