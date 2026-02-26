Transport

Bucharest’s main airport to install seven electric vehicle charging stations

26 February 2026

The Henri Coandă International Airport, Bucharest’s main one, will install seven electric vehicle charging stations as part of a broader strategy to modernize infrastructure. The National Company Bucharest Airports (CNAB) has launched a public tender for the project.

In a post on Facebook, Bucharest Airports announced that the seven charging stations will be located in North Parking - P7 at Henri Coandă International Airport. The designated space covers a total of 7 square meters, with one square meter allocated for each charging station.

The tender is being organized by the Romanian Commodities Exchange and is scheduled to take place on March 18. The lease agreement for the space will be valid for five years.

According to CNAB, bids must be submitted as a single package, with partial offers not accepted.

Airport officials said the project responds directly to the growing number of passengers and partners who use electric vehicles.





