More Romanian mayors pledge gambling-free cities, final say rests with local councils

A wave of Romanian mayors has followed the example set by Slatina’s mayor, who recently announced plans to eliminate gambling halls from his city under newly amended legislation. While the political signal is growing louder, the decisive vote belongs to local councils - and gambling operators are unlikely to retreat without resistance.

On February 26, the mayor of Vaslui, Lucian Braniște (PSD), said he would submit a draft decision to the Local Council seeking a ban on gambling halls within the city. He argued that gambling has become a serious social issue across many Romanian communities.

“In recent years, gambling has become a real problem in many communities in Romania. Beyond advertisements and colorful lights, behind these halls, there are too often stories of affected families, debts, addiction, and suffering,” the mayor said, as quoted by G4media.ro.

In Ploiești, mayor Mihai Polițeanu also voiced support for eliminating gambling venues and announced that he would table a similar proposal before the City Council, Economedia.ro reported. He described parts of the city centre as having turned into a “strange, underworld-like” area, suggesting that the proliferation of betting shops has contributed to urban degradation.

The mayors of Brăila and Rădăuți have likewise declared their intention to pursue restrictions on gambling activities.

The initiatives follow a recent amendment to gambling legislation adopted by the government, which now requires operators to obtain not only a national licence but also a local authorisation from the mayor’s office in the municipality, town, or commune where they operate. The new provision also empowers local councils to decide whether such activities may take place within their administrative boundaries.

While the political momentum appears to be building, the outcome will ultimately depend on council votes in each locality. Given the economic stakes and the industry’s established presence, legal and political battles are expected before any city can formally declare itself gambling-free.

