Paris Olympics: Romania secures gold in men's double sculls rowing, women’s pair gets silver

Team Romania secured more medals at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games. The pair Marian Florian Enache and Andrei Sebastian Cornea won the gold medal in men's double sculls rowing. At the same time, Ancuța Bodnar and Simona Radiș won the silver medal in women's double sculls.

The Romanian athletes finished first in the 2,000-meter race with a time of 6:12 in the men’s event. The Netherlands took second place with a time of 6:13, and Ireland finished third with a time of 6:15, according to Biziday.

Shortly before, Ancuța Bodnar and Simona Radiș won the silver medal in the women's double sculls event, also in rowing, with a time of 6:50.69.

The first place was taken by the athletes from New Zealand, who finished with a time of 6:50.45, while Great Britain secured third place with a time of 6:53.22.

The wins pulled Romania to 13th place in the national ranking based on medals at the time of writing.

Swimmer David Popovici brought the first two medals for Team Romania at the Paris Olympics - gold in the 200-meter freestyle race and bronze in the 100-meter freestyle competition.

Romanian rowers also participated in two other finals on Thursday, August 1. Romania's women's four team - Adriana Adam, Amalia Bereș, Maria Lehaci, and Maria Magdalena Rusu - finished fourth in their final while the men's four crew -Sergiu Vasile Bejan, Ștefan Constantin Berariu, Andrei Mândrilă, Ciprian Tudosă - were fifth.

In the final two days of the rowing competition at the Paris Olympics (August 2-3), Team Romania rowers will compete in five more finals: Men's doubles, Women's doubles and Women's lightweight double sculls (on August 2), and Men's eight and Women's eight (on August 3).

So far, rowing has brought Romania the second-highest medal count ever in the Olympic Games - 41 total medals of which 20 gold (including the ones in Paris 2024).

(Photo source: Elisabeta Lipa/ MAI on Facebook)