Covid-19: Romania to send medical team to Slovakia

Romania can send a team of five doctors and nine nurses specializing in intensive care to help the medical authorities in Slovakia, the Government announced.

They will be accompanied by two representatives of the General Inspectorate for Emergency Situations (IGSU).

“Romania is answering the request for international assistance launched by the authorities in Slovakia. […] The authorities in Slovakia need help now more than ever, and our message is a simple one: the healthcare professionals in Slovakia don’t have to be alone in this unbalanced fight with this invisible enemy,” a Government press release reads.

The medical team’s mission will last 21 days. It can start as soon as the mission is accepted by the Health Ministry in Slovakia.

It is funded by the European Commission through the Emergency Support Instrument (ESI).

Romania’s president promises more help for Moldova, including 200,000 doses of anti-COVID vaccine

(Photo: Pixabay)

[email protected]