Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 12/29/2020 - 18:56
Politics

Romania’s president promises more help for Moldova, including 200,000 doses of anti-COVID vaccine

29 December 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania will extend a new support package to the Republic of Moldova, including 200,000 doses of anti-COVID vaccine, president Klaus Iohannis announced in his first official visit to the neighboring country. Iohannis is the first head of state who visits Moldova after pro-European Maia Sandu was elected as the country’s president in November.

“I am pleased to be the first guest received by president Maia Sandu, after taking office. It is a confirmation of the special relationship between Romania and the Republic of Moldova, based on the community of language, culture, and history and based on the Strategic Partnership for European Integration of the Republic of Moldova, from whose signing we celebrated ten years in April 2020,” Iohannis said in his joint press conference with Maia Sandu.

“We are with the President of the Republic of Moldova, Mrs. Maia Sandu, and we are ready to provide all the assistance needed for the successful implementation of her reform program and for the management of the multiple crises that the Republic of Moldova is facing,” the Romanian president added.

He also presented the content of the new support package that Romania will provide to the citizens of Moldova. Romania will extend the agreement for the EUR 100 million non-reimbursable grant promised to Moldova and widen its scope. Romania will also provide up to 200,000 doses of anti-COVID vaccine to the neighboring country and will send a team of experts to help Moldova prepare its vaccination strategy. The support also includes more medicine to help treat COVID-19 patients in Moldova. Moldovan farmers will get 6,000 tons of diesel fuel from Romania, and NGOs and independent media in Moldova will get financial support of over EUR 250,000 from the Romanian state.

Romania’s support also includes cooperation in the anti-corruption and justice area, and in education. The two countries will also continue the joint interconnection projects in energy, road and rail infrastructure, and communications.

“Please count, Mrs. President, on my help and Romania’s,” Iohannis concluded.

“Today, Moldova and Romania are re-entering a natural, fraternal, and open interaction. Today, I say it with confidence, we are embarking on a new stage in bilateral cooperation, which will benefit the citizens of both states,” president Maia Sandu stated. She thanked Romania for its support and emphasized her country’s openness to Romanian investments.

“I hope we will succeed in the next few years in building road and railway bridges over the Prut river. The construction of a new bridge will connect Moldovan citizens to Iasi and the highway that will connect Eastern Europe to the EU,” Sandu said.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Presidency.ro)

Read next

Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: [email protected] 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Mon, 11/16/2020 - 10:40
16 November 2020
Politics
Romania and Russia congratulate pro-EU candidate Maia Sandu for victory in Moldova presidential elections
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 12/29/2020 - 18:56
Politics

Romania’s president promises more help for Moldova, including 200,000 doses of anti-COVID vaccine

29 December 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania will extend a new support package to the Republic of Moldova, including 200,000 doses of anti-COVID vaccine, president Klaus Iohannis announced in his first official visit to the neighboring country. Iohannis is the first head of state who visits Moldova after pro-European Maia Sandu was elected as the country’s president in November.

“I am pleased to be the first guest received by president Maia Sandu, after taking office. It is a confirmation of the special relationship between Romania and the Republic of Moldova, based on the community of language, culture, and history and based on the Strategic Partnership for European Integration of the Republic of Moldova, from whose signing we celebrated ten years in April 2020,” Iohannis said in his joint press conference with Maia Sandu.

“We are with the President of the Republic of Moldova, Mrs. Maia Sandu, and we are ready to provide all the assistance needed for the successful implementation of her reform program and for the management of the multiple crises that the Republic of Moldova is facing,” the Romanian president added.

He also presented the content of the new support package that Romania will provide to the citizens of Moldova. Romania will extend the agreement for the EUR 100 million non-reimbursable grant promised to Moldova and widen its scope. Romania will also provide up to 200,000 doses of anti-COVID vaccine to the neighboring country and will send a team of experts to help Moldova prepare its vaccination strategy. The support also includes more medicine to help treat COVID-19 patients in Moldova. Moldovan farmers will get 6,000 tons of diesel fuel from Romania, and NGOs and independent media in Moldova will get financial support of over EUR 250,000 from the Romanian state.

Romania’s support also includes cooperation in the anti-corruption and justice area, and in education. The two countries will also continue the joint interconnection projects in energy, road and rail infrastructure, and communications.

“Please count, Mrs. President, on my help and Romania’s,” Iohannis concluded.

“Today, Moldova and Romania are re-entering a natural, fraternal, and open interaction. Today, I say it with confidence, we are embarking on a new stage in bilateral cooperation, which will benefit the citizens of both states,” president Maia Sandu stated. She thanked Romania for its support and emphasized her country’s openness to Romanian investments.

“I hope we will succeed in the next few years in building road and railway bridges over the Prut river. The construction of a new bridge will connect Moldovan citizens to Iasi and the highway that will connect Eastern Europe to the EU,” Sandu said.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Presidency.ro)

Read next

Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: [email protected] 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Mon, 11/16/2020 - 10:40
16 November 2020
Politics
Romania and Russia congratulate pro-EU candidate Maia Sandu for victory in Moldova presidential elections
Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Trending content