Two Romanian entries in FT ranking of Europe’s leading start-up hubs

InnovX and Rubik Hub have been included in FT’s 2026 ranking of Europe’s leading start-up hubs.

Bucharest-born InnovX ranks at number 34, while accelerator Rubik Hub is listed at number 55.

The ranking, put together with the data and research company Statista and Sifted, the FT-backed media start-up that covers European tech, highlights “the top centers providing programs to help people build or grow a company.”

This year’s list includes 180 hubs in 25 countries in Europe.

The top three spots in the 2026 ranking are taken by hubs from Germany. Munich-based UnternehmerTUM is in the first place for the third year running, followed by Start2 Group, also in Munich, in the second spot, and BayStartUP in Nuremberg in the third place.

To qualify for inclusion in the ranking, the hubs had to have been operating since at least 2021, have a physical location in Europe, and offer at least one incubation or acceleration program. Feedback from investors, entrepreneurs, and academics was taken into account along with the success of alumni of these hubs, who were also asked to assess how well the hubs provided mentoring and training, infrastructure, legal assistance, and networking and funding opportunities.

