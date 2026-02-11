Romanian films presented in five sections of this year’s Berlinale

Romanian films will be screened in five sections of this year’s Berlinale, the Romanian Cultural Institute (ICR) in Berlin announced.

Radu Jude and Adrian Cioflâncă’s Shot Reverse Shot / Plan Contraplan will screen in the Berlinale Shorts section. The documentary juxtaposes the photographs taken by American journalist Edward Serotta in communist Romania and the clandestine images of the Securitate, "offering a surprising perspective on history." In the same section, the Romania-France-Lebanon coproduction Someday, a Child/Yawman ma walad, directed by Marie-Rose Osta, follows a gifted boy who lives under the daily threat of conflict in a Lebanese village.

Tudor Cristian Jurgiu’s feature film On Our Own/ De capul nostru has been selected in the Forum section. The movie deals with the emotional isolation of a teenager trying to create a surrogate family for two runaway children.

At the same time, Paul Negoescu’s Atlas of the Universe has been selected in the Generation Kplus section, aimed at young audiences and not only. The film follows ten-year-old Filip as he takes his first steps towards independence and growing up. Producers Irina Enea and Adriana Bumbeș will be present at the Berlinale and will also take part in the KIDS Regio – Berlinale Meeting Point 2026 with the children’s feature Kid Hazard.

Producer Anda Ionescu and director and screenwriter Cristina Groșan will take part in the Berlinale Co-Pro Series 2026 with the TV mini-series Angelmaker, currently in development.

The festival’s Retrospective section includes Harun Farocki and Andrei Ujică’s Videograms of a Revolution, a documentary based on archival footage of the 1989 Revolution.

Furthermore, ICR Berlin will also present Playlab, an experimental platform dedicated to interdisciplinary dialogue and the promotion of young Romanian creators. This year’s edition, titled Love, Fear, and Other Rituals. Romanian Film & Art Lounge Berlinale 2026, allows visitors to discover Romanian student short films and contemporary visual art projects that explore themes such as love, fear, and current rituals. It runs from February 17 to March 6.

This year's Berlin International Film Festival takes place from February 12 to February 22.

(Illustration: ICR)

simona@romania-insider.com