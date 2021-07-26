Venice Film Festival: RO feature selected in Orizzonti competition

Miracol (Miracle), the latest feature of director Bogdan George Apetri, was selected in the Orizzonti competition of this year’s Venice Film Festival.

The Orizzonti competition is dedicated to films that represent the latest aesthetic and expressive trends in international cinema.

The film, set to open in Romanian cinemas in early 2022, follows a young nun, played by Ioana Bugarin (in opening photo), as she journeys outside of an isolated convent to reach a nearby hospital. The second part of the film looks at the search of the police inspector, played by Emanuel Pârvu, sent to find her.

Meanwhile, Radu Jude’s short Plastic semiotic will be screened outside of the competition at the Venice festival. The short proposes “an analysis of the innocent universe of toys, performed with the instruments of cinema – camera, montage, mise-en-scène.”

Director Alexander Nanau is part of this year’s Venice film festival Venezia 78 competition jury.

The 78th Venice International Film Festival takes place between September 1 and September 11.

The films in the Orizzonti competition are listed here.

(Photo: PR)

