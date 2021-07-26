Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Mon, 07/26/2021 - 15:07
Culture

Venice Film Festival: RO feature selected in Orizzonti competition

26 July 2021
Miracol (Miracle), the latest feature of director Bogdan George Apetri, was selected in the Orizzonti competition of this year’s Venice Film Festival.

The Orizzonti competition is dedicated to films that represent the latest aesthetic and expressive trends in international cinema.

The film, set to open in Romanian cinemas in early 2022, follows a young nun, played by Ioana Bugarin (in opening photo), as she journeys outside of an isolated convent to reach a nearby hospital. The second part of the film looks at the search of the police inspector, played by Emanuel Pârvu, sent to find her.

Meanwhile, Radu Jude’s short Plastic semiotic will be screened outside of the competition at the Venice festival. The short proposes “an analysis of the innocent universe of toys, performed with the instruments of cinema – camera, montage, mise-en-scène.”

Director Alexander Nanau is part of this year’s Venice film festival Venezia 78 competition jury.

The 78th Venice International Film Festival takes place between September 1 and September 11. 

The films in the Orizzonti competition are listed here.

(Photo: PR)

simona@romania-insider.com

