RO director Alexander Nanau, part of 2021 Venice film festival jury

Director Alexander Nanau will be part of the jury of this year’s Venice film festival Venezia 78 competition jury.

Academy Award-winning director and screenwriter Bong Joon Ho is the president of the jury, which also includes Italian director and screenwriter Saverio Costanzo, actresses Virginie Efira and Cynthia Erivo, Canadian actress and producer Sarah Gadon, and Chinese director, screenwriter, editor and producer Chloé Zhao.

Nanau is known for the documentaries The World according to Ion B., Toto and His Sisters, and the recent Collective, which received this year two Oscar nominations - for Best International Feature Film and Best Documentary. Collective, which looks at the journalistic investigation that followed the fire at Colectiv club in Bucharest in October 2015, was acclaimed by international critics and won the 2020 European Film Award as Best Documentary. In 2019, Collective premiered out of competition in Venice.

The Jury of Venezia 78 will award several prizes to the feature films in competition: Golden Lion for Best Film, Silver Lion - Grand Jury Prize, Silver Lion for Best Director, Coppa Volpi for Best Actress, Coppa Volpi for Best Actor, Special Jury Prize, Award for Best Screenplay, and the Marcello Mastroianni Award for Best New Young Actor or Actress.

The 78th Venice International Film Festival takes place between September 1 and September 11.

(Photo: Adriano Castelli | Dreamstime.com)

