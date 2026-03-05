Romanian employers continue to seek large numbers of unskilled workers

More than 32,000 jobs are currently available in Romania, according to the latest data published by the National Employment Agency (ANOFM), quoted by Ziarul Financiar, with demand concentrated largely in low-qualification positions.

Employers reported a total of 32,056 vacancies, most of them in sectors such as transport, trade, logistics, and construction, where companies continue to face labor shortages despite relatively low wages.

A report by the Concordia Employers’ Confederation shows that one in three employees in Romania earns less than RON 2,700 (EUR 540) per month, while six out of ten employees receive a net salary below RON 4,100 (EUR 800). The average net wage in Romania is around EUR 1,000. The study also notes that Romania’s employment rate remains among the lowest in the European Union, even as companies increasingly recruit unskilled workers from abroad.

The mismatch on the labor market, therefore, appears to stem less from a lack of professional qualifications and more from wage expectations.

Among the most sought-after occupations are road transport drivers, with 2,249 vacancies, and couriers, where more than 2,000 positions are available.

Demand is also strong for unskilled construction workers, particularly for activities such as demolition or installation of building materials, where over 2,000 jobs are open.

Retail and service sectors remain major employers as well, with nearly 1,600 vacancies for shop assistants and more than 1,300 positions for security guards and goods handlers.

Other frequently advertised jobs include cook assistants, unskilled industrial workers, building caretakers, and cleaning staff, reflecting the persistent labor demand in sectors characterized by high employee turnover.

(Photo: Jakub Jirsak/ Dreamstime)

