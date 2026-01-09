Romania condemns Russia’s Oreshnik missile attack on Ukraine

Romania strongly condemns the recent missile attack carried out by Russia against Ukraine, Foreign Affairs Minister Oana Țoiu said in a post on X.

“The deliberate targeting of civilians constitutes a grave violation of international humanitarian law and demonstrates Russia’s continued disregard for peace, security, and human life,” the message reads.

The minister also pointed to the fact that the use of ballistic missiles is “in blatant disregard of international law” and further heightens security risks across the entire European continent.

“Romania expresses its solidarity with the people of Ukraine and extends its condolences to the families of the victims. We reiterate our firm support for Ukraine’s sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders.”

The message also calls for a strong, coordinated international response, increased pressure on the Russian Federation, and full accountability for war crimes.

According to reports by the BBB, four people were killed, and 25 were injured in Kyiv in the Thursday night attack.



Romania strongly condemns the recent Russian cowardly attacks against Ukraine, including strikes on Kyiv and the Lviv region, which resulted in civilian casualties, destruction of residential areas, and damage to critical infrastructure.



