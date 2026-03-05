Reţele Electrice Romania completes modernization works worth RON 22 mln in Constanța County

Energy network operator Reţele Electrice Romania, part of the PPC group, has completed the modernization works of the electricity distribution networks serving over 4,000 customers in Năvodari, on the Romanian Black Sea shore.

The works targeted the transformer station and were valued at RON 22 million, including VAT. The company has attracted European funds for co-financing the projects through the Modernization Fund, which was worth about RON 17.5 million (EUR 3.43 million).

Among the works carried out within this project, aimed at improving the quality of the distribution service, was the modernization of the medium voltage lines in the Năvodari 110/20 kV transformer station, where about 37 km of medium voltage power lines have been modernized and extended. Moreover, 14 transformer substations have been modernized, and digital systems have been introduced that provide a higher level of monitoring and control of the network.

“Through these investments, we created the premises for the integration of modern remote-control technologies and for the development of a safer and more efficient infrastructure, which better meets the needs of local communities and contributes to increasing the quality of life,” said Mihai Pește, General Director of Reţele Electrice Romania

Rețele Electrice Romania operates networks with a total length of about 136,000 kilometers in three major areas of the country: Muntenia Sud (including Bucharest), Banat, and Dobrogea, covering one third of the local distribution market.

Moreover, the company runs an investment program to improve the quality of services, safety, and performance of the networks and local implementation of the environmental standards of the PPC group. The electricity networks operated by Rețele Electrice Romania include 293 power stations and over 26,000 secondary substations.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release)