Railway company begins EUR 100 mln restoration of Bucharest’s main train station

The National Railway Company CFR, which manages the railway infrastructure, launched Phase I of the strategic project to modernize, consolidate, and rehabilitate Gara de Nord - Bucharest's main train station. The investment amounts to around RON 500 million (including VAT).

The project, titled “North Railway Station – Between History and Future,” was launched at the beginning of 2026 and aims to transform Romania’s most important railway hub into a modern, safe space. In total, the project covers an area of ​​over 33,000 square meters.

CFR has also launched a special page on its official website dedicated to the modernization project of Bucharest North Railway Station (Gara de Nord), offering the public access to detailed information about the station’s rehabilitation works, their duration, and implementation stages.

The modernization of the train station is considered one of the most important investments in urban railway infrastructure in Romania, both in terms of functionality and its symbolic value.

Works in Phase I are already underway, and focus on facade restoration, structural strengthening of monument buildings, modernization of interior installations (electrical, thermal, sanitary, and safety), and improvement of urban and railway comfort.

Gara de Nord, the main railway hub of the capital, was built between 1868 and 1872. The project was launched in the context of the modernization process of the national infrastructure, and the cornerstone was solemnly laid in the presence of King Carol I. The official inauguration took place on September 13, 1872, under the initial name of Gara Târgoviștei, located on the Roman–Galați–Bucharest–Pitești line, one of the most important highways of the era.

(photo source: CFR Infrastructura on Facebook)